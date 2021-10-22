PAC meeting cancelled due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday cancelled PAC meeting due to lack of quorum.

Only two members Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali were present on the occasion.

Later, Chairman PAC announced cancellation of the meeting, saying that during NA session, the PAC meeting would not be convened next time.

The meeting was scheduled to examined five highlighted audit paras of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.