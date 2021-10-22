UrduPoint.com

PAC Meeting Cancelled Due To Lack Of Quorum

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

PAC meeting cancelled due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday cancelled PAC meeting due to lack of quorum.

Only two members Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali were present on the occasion.

Later, Chairman PAC announced cancellation of the meeting, saying that during NA session, the PAC meeting would not be convened next time.

The meeting was scheduled to examined five highlighted audit paras of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Related Topics

Mushahid Hussain Syed

Recent Stories

Ufone subscribers can now purchase call and data b ..

Ufone subscribers can now purchase call and data bundles within the Facebook app

11 minutes ago
 UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoverie ..

UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 for Namibia

19 minutes ago
 US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations Wi ..

US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations With Russia

12 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington's Resolute Commitment to NATO

12 minutes ago
 Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will ..

Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will Not Engage in Hypotheticals

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.