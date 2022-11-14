PAC meetings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has fixed the meetings of the Sub-Committee to consider the Draft Para's for the Auditor General Reports in Committee Room No. 1 of the Sindh Assembly Building on November 16 and 17 at 11 a.m.

This was announced in a handout here on Monday.