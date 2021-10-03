UrduPoint.com

PAC Meetings Re-scheduled

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:20 PM

PAC meetings re-scheduled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh has re-scheduled its meetings to review audit reports of various departments and other government entities.

According to details, on October 6 audit reports of district Shikarpur (2004-05 and 2008-09), district Tando Muhammad Khan (2008-09), distrist Thatta (2004-05) and University of Sindh (2009-10 and 2016-17) would be discussed.

On Thursday, October 7 audit reports of Agriculture (public Sector Enterprises) (2006-07 and 2007-08), Industries (public Sector Enterprises) (2006-07 and 2007-08), Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana (2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15) and University of Karachi (2016-17) would be come under consideration.

On Wednesday. October 13 audit reports of district Kashmore Kandhkot (2004-05), district Dadu (2004-05), B.I.S.E Mirpurkhas (2009-10) and B.I.S.E Larkana (2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13) would be examined.

On Thursday, October 14 audit reports on car Parking Structure Lines Area Karachi (2015-16) , I.B.A Sukkur ( 2016-17 and 2018 19) and Quaid –e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences and Technology (2016-17 and 2017-18) would be deliberated upon.

On Wednesday. October 20 audit reports of district Naushero Feroze (2008-09 and 2010-11), district Tharparkar (2008-09 and 2010-11), district Larkana (2004-05) and district Ghotki (2004-05) would be considered.

On Thursday, October 21 audit reports of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Lyari University Karachi (2016-17), Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad (2016-17 and 2018-19) and B.I.S.E Hyderabad (2010-11 and 2011-12) would be discussed.

On Wednesday, October 27 audit reports of district Shaheed Benazirabad (2008-09 and 2010-11), district Jacobabad (2004-05, 2008-09 and 2010-11) and district Kamber Shahdadkot (2004-05 and 2010-11) would be evaluated.

On Thursday, October 2021 audit reports of N.E.D University (2009-10), Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad (2014-15) and Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam (2012-13 and 2013-14) would be examined.

The aforesaid meetings would start at 12pm on the fixed dates.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Agriculture Car Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Thatta Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Tharparkar Lyari Kandhkot Tando Jam October Women 2018 Government

Recent Stories

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

22 minutes ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

35 minutes ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

37 minutes ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Rwandan President inaugurates his countryâ€™s pavi ..

Rwandan President inaugurates his countryâ€™s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ..

Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.