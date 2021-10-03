PAC meetings re-scheduled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh has re-scheduled its meetings to review audit reports of various departments and other government entities.

According to details, on October 6 audit reports of district Shikarpur (2004-05 and 2008-09), district Tando Muhammad Khan (2008-09), distrist Thatta (2004-05) and University of Sindh (2009-10 and 2016-17) would be discussed.

On Thursday, October 7 audit reports of Agriculture (public Sector Enterprises) (2006-07 and 2007-08), Industries (public Sector Enterprises) (2006-07 and 2007-08), Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana (2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15) and University of Karachi (2016-17) would be come under consideration.

On Wednesday. October 13 audit reports of district Kashmore Kandhkot (2004-05), district Dadu (2004-05), B.I.S.E Mirpurkhas (2009-10) and B.I.S.E Larkana (2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13) would be examined.

On Thursday, October 14 audit reports on car Parking Structure Lines Area Karachi (2015-16) , I.B.A Sukkur ( 2016-17 and 2018 19) and Quaid –e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences and Technology (2016-17 and 2017-18) would be deliberated upon.

On Wednesday. October 20 audit reports of district Naushero Feroze (2008-09 and 2010-11), district Tharparkar (2008-09 and 2010-11), district Larkana (2004-05) and district Ghotki (2004-05) would be considered.

On Thursday, October 21 audit reports of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Lyari University Karachi (2016-17), Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad (2016-17 and 2018-19) and B.I.S.E Hyderabad (2010-11 and 2011-12) would be discussed.

On Wednesday, October 27 audit reports of district Shaheed Benazirabad (2008-09 and 2010-11), district Jacobabad (2004-05, 2008-09 and 2010-11) and district Kamber Shahdadkot (2004-05 and 2010-11) would be evaluated.

On Thursday, October 2021 audit reports of N.E.D University (2009-10), Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad (2014-15) and Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam (2012-13 and 2013-14) would be examined.

The aforesaid meetings would start at 12pm on the fixed dates.