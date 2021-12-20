UrduPoint.com

PAC Meetings Re-scheduled

Mon 20th December 2021

PAC meetings re-scheduled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday re-scheduled the meetings of its meeting.

The meeting of Industries (Public Sector Enterprises) for Audit Report 2006-07 & 2007-08, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana for Audit Report 2013-14 & 2014-15, University of Karachi for Audit Report 2016-17 and Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam for Audit Report 2012-13 & 2013-14 will now be held on Wednesday, December 22 at 02:00 p.m, said a communique.

