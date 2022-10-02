PAC meetings' schedule announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The schedule of Public Account Committee (PAC) meetings has been announced by Secretary PAC.

According to details, the PAC meetings on Social Welfare department for financial year 2018-19, Finance department for financial year 2016-17, Cultural, Tourism and Antiquities department for financial year 2020-21would be held on 04 October (Tuesday) at 3 pm.

Meetings on Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher department for the financial year 2018-19, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal development for the financial year 2016-17, Transport and Mass Transit department for the financial year 2020-21would be held on October 07 (Friday) at 3 pm.

Similarly, the PAC meeting on Excise and Taxation department for the financial year 2016-17, food department for the financial year 2016-17, Works and Services department for the financial year 2020-21, Sindh Revenue board for the financial year 2016-17 would be held on 11 October (Tuesday) at 3 pm.

Furthermore, the PAC meeting of Information department for the financial year 2016-17, Mines and Minerals Development department for the financial year 2010-11 & 2016-17, Agriculture Supply and prices department for the financial year 2020-21would be held on 14 October (Friday) at 3 pm.

Meetings on education and Literacy department for the financial year 2010-11, Labor and Human Resources department for the financial year 2016-17 and Livestock and Fisheries department for the financial year 2020-21would be held on 18 October (Tuesday) at 3 pm.