PAC Meets, Discusses Audit Paras Of DHQ Dera, KGN Hospital Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The provincial Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday discussed audit paras of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) D I Khan and Khalifa Gul Nawaz (KGN) Hospital Bannu.

The PAC meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Mushtaq Ghani which was among others attended by MPAs including Inayat Ullah Khan, Idress Khan, Ahmad Karim Kundi, Babar Saleem Swati and Fazal Shakoor Khan besides officials of law, finance and health departments.

The committee was told that Medical Superintendent and store keeper of DHQ D I Khan were removed from service due to their involvement in irregularities of Rs 20.56 million reported in 2010-11 and directives have been issued to recover the amount from them.

The PAC deferred the decision relating to audit para for a week and directed the hospital administration to submit complete audit record of the case. The meeting also deferred five more audit paras of the same hospital and sought the related record.

It was decided that non-functioning CT-Scan machine in DHQ Hospital DI Khan should be repaired by the supplier and remaining amount be paid after increasing warranty of the machine by the supplying company concerned.

The speaker also objected over delay in repair of machine and regretted that poor patients were being left with no option other than to conduct private diagnostic tests. He suggested that hospitals should be enabled to decide their own affairs, adding, the affordable treatment to poor ailing community would be ensured.

The chair also directed provincial Secretary Health to take action against those who withdraw Rs 1.87 million for purchase of medicines in 2010-11 and take out the same amount again from Account Number 4. He also expressed displeasure when it was told that there is no administrative office available to inform the meeting about a suspicious payment transaction of Rs 2.144 million in 2010-11 at Kahlifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.

The speaker also directed the hospital administration to initiate action against the elements involved and present complete documents of the case in next meeting.

