PAC Meets, Discusses Audit Paras Of KTH, LRH

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

PAC meets, discusses audit paras of KTH, LRH

A meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday discussed audit paras of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital ( KTH) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday discussed audit paras of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital ( KTH) Peshawar.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Inayat Ullah Khan, Idrees Khattak, Arbab Wasim, Special Secretary Health, Farooq Jamil and officers of audit, finance and law departments. Participants of the meeting discussed losses incurred in 2014-15 due to non-payment of electricity bills of doctor hostels KTH. Hospital administration submitted that separate meters were not installed that led to deficiency in recovery from the occupants.

Speaker directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company to install electricity meters on flats of doctors and run the supply system in hospitals alike other provinces.

The committee settled audit paras relating to purchase of expired medicines in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) after provision of needed documents by the hospital administration.

Speaker also reprimanded officers of audit department to prepare audit paras with concentration realizing their responsibilities.

He also directed Health Department to furnish a report after conducting inquiry of providing free medicines to private rooms of KTH in 2014-15.

The meeting also observed that medicines worth Rs. 16 million were purchased during 2014-15 in contravention of rules and regulation that allows local purchase of only seven million rupees that is ten percent of the total budget.

The chair sought complete record after the clarification of health department that necessary medicine were purchased for dialysis machines as prescribed medicines were not in the inventory of Medicine Coordination Council.

He also directed PAC to focus reforms and performance related steps to improve productivity and efficiency of departments.

