PAC meets to discuss audit paras of universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee held here Wednesday with MPA Babar Saleem Khan Swati in the chair to discuss audit paras pertaining to different universities of the province.

The meeting was attended by MPA Aghaz Ikram Gandapur, Ahmed Kundi, Fazal Shakoor Khan Inayatullah Khan, the representatives of Treasury and Law Departments and Vice Chancellors of concerned universities.

The meeting discussed several financial matters of the universities including Kohat University of Science and Technology, University of Haripur, Gomal University, Hazara University, Bannu University, Malakand University and University of Engineering and Technology and other varsities.

The officials of Law and Treasury department submitted replies on their concerned para on the occasion.