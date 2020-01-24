PAC needs to be digitalised: Fatyana

Convenor of PAC's subcommittee Riaz Fatyana on Friday observed that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) needed to be digitalised in line with the international standards for efficient working

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Convenor of PAC's subcommittee Riaz Fatyana on Friday observed that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) needed to be digitalised in line with the international standards for efficient working.

Not only the PAC but also the whole Parliament should be digitalised and made paperless, he said while chairing the meeting of committee which was tasked by the PAC chairman to devise a strategy for improving the performance of the committee.

Senator Mushahid Husain Syed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz suggested that the staff of PAC secretariat as we as journalists, who covered the PAC meetings, should be given importance and use of digital technology, which would be the first step towards that purpose.

The digitalisation of PAC working would help protect the data also, he said.

About audit official he also advised to change the traditional approach of conducting audit by the Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR).

Senator Shibli Faraz remarked that Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was a supervisory committee of all sub-committees and it reflected the performance of the government at the same time.

Senator Sherry Rehman agreeing with senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that for improving the performance of PAC, a system of imposing penalties on those who do not take PAC seriously, should be devised.

She suggested the convenor to ensure the presence of public finance officer from the ministry of finance in the PAC.

She also suggested that internal inquiry officer should not be from the same department because in such investigations, the culprits were hoodwinked.

She asked the convenor to write to the concerned departments for increasing room for PAC meetings.

MNA Fakhar Imam said that PAC should also review the functioning of Public Accounts Committees of other countries whereas the PAC is only reviewing audit paras.