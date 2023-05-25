PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

UrduPoint.com

To commemorate the "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan" like other parts of the country a ceremony was held at Punjab Arts Council(PAC) Murree to pay rich tributes to martyrs on Thursday

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt (retd) Qasim Ejaz, Rescue 1122, officials of various departments and a large number of students participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADCR said the entire nation was proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout their history.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs were a matter of pride for the nation and due to the great sacrifices of the martyrs, "We are safe and stable."On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the departed souls of martyrs while students showcased their patriotism in full spirits by singing national songs and presented tableaus.

