PAC orders action against all involved in illegal transfer of PSL broadcast rights to a private channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday issued directives for taking action against all those involved in the illegal transfer of Pakistan Super League broadcast rights to ARY Channel.

The committee meeting chaired by Noor Alam Khan Member of National Assembly (MNA) gave the observation that during the previous regime, the rules were flouted for the benefit of a private tv channel.

The committee ordered to stop of the salary and all perks and privileges of former Director of sports ptv Dr. Nauman Niaz.

"Action will be taken against whoever is involved in this matter", Noor Alam Khan maintained.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar opined that the former information minister was involved in this matter.

He suggested that the committee should summon Dr Nauman Niaz to know what did he have to do with this whole matter and then the committee will understand the whole story.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan briefed the PAC on the process of granting the PSL rights to ARY Channel and ongoing hearings of the matter in different courts.

The Secretary of Information informed the committee that the rights were acquired by a consortium that included ARY and PTV and the PTV also participated in the bid.

The chairman and the members of PAC asked the information secretary why no action was so far? He said that the PTV had conducted an inquiry and the case has been sent to Federal Investigation Agency.

The committee members asked why those involved in the shady deal were not suspended which harmed the national exchequer.

Sohail Ali Khan informed that Dr Nauman Niaz has already been suspended and at present four cases were pending in Sindh High Court, two in Lahore High Court and one in Islamabad High Court.

He said it was the view of the PTV that the broadcasting rights were not given in a proper and transparent manner.

He said that there were courts stay orders on the issue and the MoIB was awaiting the judgments of the courts.

