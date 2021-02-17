UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Orders Audit Of NBP Accounts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:42 PM

PAC orders audit of NBP accounts

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to get their accounts audited by the office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to get their accounts audited by the office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

The meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA.

Secretary Finance informed the committee that an advice was issued to the NBP to allow audit department to conduct its audit.

The committee gave two weeks time to the Bank authority to comply with the directives of the committee.

The committee also examined the audit paras of Finance Division, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) for the year 2019-20, maximum five highlighted paras in order of highest amount involved therein.

The committee has directed the authorities to expedite work on recoveries of penalties.

The committee recommended that small loans of farmers should be right off.

The committee also directed to share the details of inquiry into loss due to award of procurement contract at higher rates.

The members of the committee including MNAs, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Munaza Hassan, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Hinna Rabbani Khar, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Mushahid Hussain Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Bank National Bank Of Pakistan Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Share National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Economic Development Department issued 56, ..

16 minutes ago

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Implementation of Agreeme ..

1 second ago

EU Ambassador, SMEDA discuss SMEs

8 minutes ago

Bio Safety labs for enhancing Cornovirus testing c ..

8 minutes ago

New York state sues Amazon over warehouse safety

8 minutes ago

Efficient local bodies system govt's top priority: ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.