PAC orders audit of NBP accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to get their accounts audited by the office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

The meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA.

Secretary Finance informed the committee that an advice was issued to the NBP to allow audit department to conduct its audit.

The committee gave two weeks time to the Bank authority to comply with the directives of the committee.

The committee also examined the audit paras of Finance Division, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) for the year 2019-20, maximum five highlighted paras in order of highest amount involved therein.

The committee has directed the authorities to expedite work on recoveries of penalties.

The committee recommended that small loans of farmers should be right off.

The committee also directed to share the details of inquiry into loss due to award of procurement contract at higher rates.

The members of the committee including MNAs, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Munaza Hassan, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Hinna Rabbani Khar, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.