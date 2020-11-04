PAC orders recovery of Rs1.37mln from interior deptt; rejects objection on audit-paras

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday ordered recovery of Rs1.377 million from Provincial Home Department while declaring the spending of the amount against the code of conduct and rejected objections over three audit paras.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the PAC chaired by MPA Idrees Khan held in Abbottabad, said a news release issued here.

The meeting discussed three audit paras related to Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and 11 paras of Home and Tribal Affairs (H&TA). The committee rejected objections on three audit paras of PHE and six objections of H&TA imposed by Audit Department after detailed scrutiny.

The committee also discarded two other audit paras of both the PHE and H&TA departments and recommended signing up a contract with suppliers under which all the government contractors would be penalized in case of delay in timely supply of any item.

The committee also directed Home Department to take necessary steps in collaboration with the PAC and Provincial Finance Department committee for recovery of an outstanding amount of Rs210million from the Federal government which was payable under the head of provision of police security to different departments.

The meeting beside others was attended by its members MPAs included Inayatullah Khan, Babar Saleem Swati, Jamshaid Khan, Fazal Shakoor and Arbab Waseem while Secretary KP Assembly Nasrullah Khan Kattak, Secretary PAC Amjad Ali, Deputy Secretary Hashtmad, Assistant Secretary Haris Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Additional Secretary Finance Khushal Khan, Deputy Secretary Law Department Shabir Ahmed, Audit Officer Mehmoodul Hassan, Secretary and Deputy Secretary Public Health Section Officer Home and Tribal Department, DIG Finance Saleem Mohammad and Sabz Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.