ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) on Thursday directed the Ministry of Finance to digitize the record of pensioners.

The Committee headed by Senator Sherry Rehman, remarked that with digitization of record, pensioners will be able to receive their pensions through ATM instead of waiting in long queues outside banks carrying pension books in their hands.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that the files of pensioners are being tarnished in Finance Ministry's file racks therefore digitalization will be even helpful for the Ministry to maintain pensioner's record.

On surrendering the access grant from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), she remarked that poverty is rampant in the country and it is strange that BISP could not find poor to pay the monthly stipend.

She directed BISP officials to give a detailed briefing to the Committee while Director General Finance BISP.

Apprising the Committee, the DG Finance BISP said that initially a survey of 27 million people was carried out according to which 7.7 percent people were eligible for the monthly stipend according to the poverty score card. However, he told, 5.

5 percent people registered themselves with the Programme and by the time payment of monthly stipend was started to the them, only 5.3 percent people were remained, he said.

The D.G Finance (BISP) further told the Committee that a fresh survey is being carried out in which many anomalies will be addressed.

To another grant which the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) had surrendered, Senator Sherry Rehman Rehman remarked that PTV's ill planning and incompetency was proven with the surrender of the amount.

The grant was demanded for installation of boosters in far flung areas for PTV's live transmission.

Managing Director ptv Amir Manzur pleaded that the grant was surrender because the contractor failed to complete the construction work in stipulated time frame because the possession of the land on which these boosters had to be installed was not given, therefore the grant was lapsed and was surrendered.

About PTV, the MD said that a new board of Directors has been constituted to ensure the independence of PTV and procedure to spend the grant is also being changed.

The Committee on the recommendation of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, settled the grants.