PAC Organises Cultural Mela In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a three-day cultural Mela at Government Post Graduate College Attock on Monday

According to PAC spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

While addressing Rao Atif Raza said the culture of Punjab was based on various historical, religious and cultural traditions.

This culture unites people at large and influences the feelings, philosophies and lifestyles of Punjabis.

"It is an infinite meaning that changes according to period, geography, religion, nationality and other components," he added.

In the end, he thanked Punjab Arts Council and Director Waqar Ahmed for organizing the festival.

Principal Government Post Graduate College Professor Majid Wahid Bhatti said that nations were recognized in the world only by their culture and this creates unity and unity among people of different regions and races.

"A nation that forgets its cultural traditions is also forgotten by history." Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed in his address said that Punjab is a land of beautiful and diverse cultural colours and love.

The regional customs and cultural traditions of Punjab were the backbone of our society, he said and added that the land of Punjab was adorned with storytelling, folk dialects and famous folk tales which, like five rivers, make this land the cradle of love, peace and harmony, he added.

Waqar said that the colourful and diverse cultural beauty of different regions of Punjab, Pothohar, Soon Valley, Malika Kohsar, Saraiki Wasib, Cholistan, and the plains were an example of the beautiful culture and the civilization of these regions.

He said that the fair's purpose was to provide entertainment to the people as well as enlighten them about the culture and traditions of this region.

In the opening ceremony of the cultural fair, folk singers Leila Jatti, Hikmat Awan, Muhammad Hamza, and Rameez Ishaq received a lot of applause from the audience for presenting beautiful music.

More than 20 artisan stalls and traditional foods were also part of the cultural fair that will continue till May 10.

