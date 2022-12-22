UrduPoint.com

PAC Organized 'Cultural Musical Program' At Women's Uni

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 09:43 PM

PAC organized 'Cultural musical program' at Women's Uni

A 'Cultural musical program' was organized at Rawalpindi Women" s University(RWU) by the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here on Thursday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A 'Cultural musical program' was organized at Rawalpindi Women" s University(RWU) by the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here on Thursday.

The chief guest of the event was the Vice Chancellor of RWU, Professor Dr Anila Kamal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anila said that Punjabi culture was one of the oldest cultures in the history of the world.

"Culturally, historically, religiously and geographically, Punjab has all the attractions that appeal to a tourist." She added.

"Punjab is famous worldwide for its historical forts, rivers, desert ranges, mountain ranges and delicious food." The Vice-Chancellor said the term culture was used to cover all the activities of human life when viewed psychologically.

"There is a mutual relationship between social values, culture and civilization," she added.

Assistant Director PAC Muhammad Suleman, while speaking, said that Punjab was a rich province in terms of culture, in which the colours of Punjabi, Saraiki, and Pothohari cultures were prominent.

"Culture is the identity of any region, and the Punjab Arts Council and Department of Information and Culture has rendered valuable services to protect culture." He added that the approval of the first cultural policy reflects the priorities of the Punjab government, folk dances of four provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, were presented in the cultural program.

A large number of students participated in the event.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Event All

Recent Stories

Govt promoting RE sources to make Pakistan self-su ..

Govt promoting RE sources to make Pakistan self-sufficient in electricity: Khurr ..

12 minutes ago
 PR Minister orders to form crash program for rehab ..

PR Minister orders to form crash program for rehabilitation of infrastructure in ..

14 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $2.4Mln in Aid to DR Congo - European ..

EU Allocates $2.4Mln in Aid to DR Congo - European Commission

14 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani Slams Kiev's Claims About Dro ..

14 minutes ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

14 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta FM meets ASEAN counterparts at 'info ..

Myanmar junta FM meets ASEAN counterparts at 'informal' Thai meeting

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.