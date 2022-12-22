A 'Cultural musical program' was organized at Rawalpindi Women" s University(RWU) by the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here on Thursday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A 'Cultural musical program' was organized at Rawalpindi Women" s University(RWU) by the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here on Thursday.

The chief guest of the event was the Vice Chancellor of RWU, Professor Dr Anila Kamal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anila said that Punjabi culture was one of the oldest cultures in the history of the world.

"Culturally, historically, religiously and geographically, Punjab has all the attractions that appeal to a tourist." She added.

"Punjab is famous worldwide for its historical forts, rivers, desert ranges, mountain ranges and delicious food." The Vice-Chancellor said the term culture was used to cover all the activities of human life when viewed psychologically.

"There is a mutual relationship between social values, culture and civilization," she added.

Assistant Director PAC Muhammad Suleman, while speaking, said that Punjab was a rich province in terms of culture, in which the colours of Punjabi, Saraiki, and Pothohari cultures were prominent.

"Culture is the identity of any region, and the Punjab Arts Council and Department of Information and Culture has rendered valuable services to protect culture." He added that the approval of the first cultural policy reflects the priorities of the Punjab government, folk dances of four provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, were presented in the cultural program.

A large number of students participated in the event.