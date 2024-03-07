PAC organized divisional level painting competitions

Divisional level competitions of first "Punjab Painting Competition", 2024 were held at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)Rawalpindi here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Divisional level competitions of first "Punjab Painting Competition", 2024 were held at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The winners of district level painting competitions of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree and Rawalpindi participated in the divisional competition.

Assistant Commissioner Coordination Rawalpindi Shabana Nazir was the chief guest of the prize distribution.

Addressing the participants, Shabana Nazir said that writers and painters were the two gifts of nature that were the best means of expression.

The writer expresses by writing and pens with his blood and emotions while on the other hand, the painter expresses nature through colors.

“The painter reflects nature, emotions, and the reality of society with the help of different colors.”

Later, she also congratulated the children who got the position.

Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor on the occasion said that the passion for creation was in human nature from eternity due to which all these creations take place.

“Pakistani painters have the qualities of confidence, conviction and awareness in their work, "adding “Our young man is transferring the themes of his surroundings to the canvas.”

The aim of the painting competition was to foster an atmosphere of creative growth among the youth.

Shakoor added that the PAC’s platform was a means to expose the artists and the audience to the world of art.

Ahmed Habib, Saima Amir, Zarar Haider Babri, performed the duties of judges in the competition. Sara Hafeez, Abdul Hadi and Aymen Azmat Butt won the first, second and third position respectively in Rawalpindi division competitions.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed Cheques and appreciation certificates to the position holders.

The provincial level competition will be held at Open Air Theater Lahore on March 8.