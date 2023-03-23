UrduPoint.com

PAC Organized Exhibition "Roshni Ka Safar" To Mark Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A photo exhibition titled Roshni Ka Safar was organized at the Punjab Arts Council to mark Pakistan Day. Naheed Manzoor and the Director of Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed, inaugurated the show.

Rare photographs of Pakistan Movement-related events, activities and Pakistan Movement workers' sacrifices were kept in the exhibition.

The arrival of refugees to Pakistan after independence in 1947 and the atrocities on the way have also been revealed in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that freedom is the greatest blessing in the world, and Pakistan is the realisation of the dreams of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made a dream into reality by working day and night.

The objective of the photo exhibition was to bring into the light those who sacrificed for Pakistan in front of the new generations, she added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, while speaking said that the resolution passed in Lahore on March 23, 1940, proved to be a forerunner of independence.

"We have to pledge on the occasion of Pakistan day that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for Pakistan."He said Allah had blessed Pakistan with abundant resources and was emerging as a stable democratic country globally.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the exhibition.

