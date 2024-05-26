PAC organized First Punjab Music Competition in Jhelum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The first Punjab Music Competition was organized by the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, at Government Postgraduate College Jhelum. A large number of candidates aged between 14 and 30 participated in the competition.

According to details, Principal Government Postgraduate College Nasir Mehmood was the chief guest of the event.

During his address, the chief guest remarked that music was a universal art formed by the harmonious arrangement of sound and silence.

It is an important branch of fine arts and a powerful medium for expressing human emotions, feelings, and imagination, he said adding that music has a very ancient history and has evolved in different forms across various cultures and societies. The principal said music is an art form that transcends the bonds of time and space.

He further said that music art acts as a bridge between languages, cultures, and nations.

The power of music lies in its ability to captivate listeners, evoke emotions, and touch the depths of human experience, he added.

Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain on the occasion stated that the Primary purpose of the first Punjab Music Competition was to promote the development and proliferation of art and culture.

The Punjab Council of the Arts has been playing a significant role in fulfilling this responsibility for decades through various programs and projects.

He informed that the aim of the first Punjab Music Competition 2024 was to highlight the hidden talents of melodious voices among the youth from across Punjab by organizing a healthy competition.

Nawazish Ali Khizravi, Afzal Latifi, and Rubina Khanum served as judges for the competition.

In the district Jhelum competitions, Haider Ali secured the first position, Simon the second, and Saman Zahra secured third position.

The winners were awarded prizes of 20, 15, and 10 thousand rupees respectively.

The certificates of appreciation were also distributed among the participants of the competition.