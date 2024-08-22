Open Menu

PAC Organized Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira

Published August 22, 2024

PAC organized Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day.

The event was presided over by the distinguished writer, poet, researcher, and critic Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir while Professor Shakir Kundan was the guest of honor.

The special guest was Professor Obaid Bazgh Amar.

On this occasion, an honorary shield was presented to Ali Asghar Samar, the founder and president of Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam Pakistan, in recognition of his more than fifty years of literary services.

Muhammad Akbar Niazi, Zeeshan Mehruvi, Professor Waheeda Malik, Zahoor Ahmed Naqi, Ali Asghar Samar, Naveed Kahut, Nusrat Yab Nusrat, Syed Mazhar Masood, Ittifaq Butt, Nasir Abbas Chaudhry, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Dr. Aziz Faisal, Abdul Qadir Taban, Hassan Abbas Raza, Ali Ahmed Qamar, and Naseem Sehar presented their poetic recitation related to freedom.

The founder and president of Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam Pakistan expressed his gratitude to all the guests at the end.

The event was attended by prominent intellectual and literary figures from the twin cities, as well as students and people from various walks of life.

