PAC Organized Photo Exhibition "Maah O Saal" Of The Pakistan Movement

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC), in collaboration with Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust, organized a photo and video exhibition titled " Maah o Saal" based on the history of the Pakistan movement here Wednesday.

Chairperson of Peace and Cultural Organization Mushal Malik was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Mushal said that Pakistan is a miracle of Allah, and under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muslims changed the map of the world by establishing the world's first Islamic state in the name of islam.

The lands of Pakistan were green with the blood of Kashmiris, she said and added that the Kashmir issue was the result of the unjust partition in 1947, which had not been resolved to date.

Mushal added that the Hurriyat leader and my husband Yasin Malik were imprisoned in Tihar Jail for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Kashmiris are fighting against the ten lacs occupying Indian army while dozens of Kashmiris are martyred every day," adding despite this, there has been no decline in Kashmir's freedom movement.

She said that the people of Kashmir were in love with the soil of their homeland and embraced martyrdoms with a smile.

In the end, she appreciated the role of the Arts Council and said that the PAC had always unconditionally highlighted the Occupied Kashmir issue.

While speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that every aspect of the Pakistan movement was very important and covered many stories behind the achievement of this great country, which needed to be continuously introduced to the world.

Director of PAC, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed, said that the exhibition had proved to be a great source of awareness among the public, especially the new generation, about the ideology of Pakistan and the sacrifices made for the sake of Pakistan.

Today, we should renew the pledge to strengthen the country to the ranks of the world's developed countries.

Zahid Javed of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust said that Pakistan was achieved through democratic struggle while Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust was trying to keep the young generation apprised about Tehreek Pakistan.

Along with photo exhibitions, video documentaries and book stalls were arranged at the PAC while many students were present at the Arts Council to see the photo exhibition.

