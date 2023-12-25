(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) To mark the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a photo exhibition was organized at Punjab Arts Council here on Monday.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad was the chief guest of the exhibition.

Addressing the participants, Waqar Ahmad said that Quaid-e-Azam fought for the Muslims on the basis of two-nation theory.

He said under the leadership of the father of the nation, Pakistan emerged as an independent state in the 20th century.

We have to unite and reiterate our determination to stick to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam, he said adding that in order to achieve progress, the principles of unity, faith and discipline of the leader must be followed.

On the occasion, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and rare photographs of his lifelong journey were put on display in the exhibition, and a large number of people were witnessed.

The new generation was enlightened about the life of the father of the nation, and the struggle done in the journey of freedom through the exhibition.

At the end, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held.