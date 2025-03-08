Open Menu

PAC Organized Poster Exhibition To Mark Women Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PAC organized poster exhibition to mark women day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi organized a grand poster exhibition on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Naheed Manzoor was the chief guest at the exhibition.

Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor, and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman were also present at the exhibition.

Various artworks depicting themes such as women's empowerment, education, equal rights, the prevention of violence against women, and their contributions to society were showcased in the exhibition.

Renowned and emerging artists paid tribute to the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of women through their creative works. Speaking at the event, Naheed Manzoor emphasized that women are the backbone of any society's progress, and acknowledging their talents is essential for development.

She appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Arts Council, stating that such events play a crucial role in encouraging women.

Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain reiterated the council’s commitment to promoting women's rights. He stated that similar events would continue to be organized to raise awareness about women's issues and their rights.

The exhibition attracted a large number of attendees, including women from various walks of life, artists, students, and citizens.

The participants highly appreciated the exhibition held in honor of International Women’s Day, praising the artists' creative contributions and paying tribute to their work.

Recent Stories

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

55 minutes ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

2 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

3 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

3 hours ago
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

4 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

6 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

7 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

8 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

8 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan