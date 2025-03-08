PAC Organized Poster Exhibition To Mark Women Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi organized a grand poster exhibition on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Naheed Manzoor was the chief guest at the exhibition.
Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor, and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman were also present at the exhibition.
Various artworks depicting themes such as women's empowerment, education, equal rights, the prevention of violence against women, and their contributions to society were showcased in the exhibition.
Renowned and emerging artists paid tribute to the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of women through their creative works. Speaking at the event, Naheed Manzoor emphasized that women are the backbone of any society's progress, and acknowledging their talents is essential for development.
She appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Arts Council, stating that such events play a crucial role in encouraging women.
Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain reiterated the council’s commitment to promoting women's rights. He stated that similar events would continue to be organized to raise awareness about women's issues and their rights.
The exhibition attracted a large number of attendees, including women from various walks of life, artists, students, and citizens.
The participants highly appreciated the exhibition held in honor of International Women’s Day, praising the artists' creative contributions and paying tribute to their work.
