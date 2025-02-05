PAC Organized Rally To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Punjab Arts Council (PAC), on Wednesday organized a protest rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.
The rally, from Murree Road to the Arts Council was led by Riffat Abbasi MPA. Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain, former Director Waqar Ahmed, Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor, Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman, and Sarfaraz Khan also participated in the rally.
The participants of the rally carried banners and placards written with slogans for demanding freedom for Indian occupied Kashmir.
They chanted "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and "We will take our freedom" in loud voices, expressing strong protest against the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir.
Addressing the rally, Riffat Abbasi stated that Kashmir Solidarity Day is a reaffirmation that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination, as per the United Nations resolutions.
She urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing oppression in occupied Kashmir and to play its role in ensuring the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.
Director Punjab Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain highlighted that the Arts Council commemorates Kashmir Solidarity Day every year with great enthusiasm to send a message to the world that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan, and that Pakistan stands firmly with the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom.
At the end of the rally, special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir and for the freedom of occupied Kashmir.
The event witnessed the active participation of individuals from various walks of life, including civil society, students, and other distinguished personalities.
