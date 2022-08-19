UrduPoint.com

PAC Organizes All Pakistan Azadi Mushaira

Published August 19, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Friday arranged All Pakistan Azadi Mushaira in collaboration with Halqa-Ilm-o- Adab and Kashmir Media Service.

Prof. Dr Munawar Hashmi and Ali Akbar Abbas chaired the mushaira while Dr Yousuf Khushk, Chairman of the academy of Letters, was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yousuf Khushk said that the 14th of August was the day of renewal of the pledge of allegiance for all the Pakistanis. The day reminds us that our elders got this country after countless sacrifices. Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, while addressing, said that during the independence movement, many families were separated from each other, but there was a feeling that we would live in a free country.

The local poets, including Prof. Dr Munawar Hashmi, Ali Akbar Abbas, Shakeel Jazib, Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad, Wafa Chishti, Anjum Khaliq, Khurram Khaliq, Rahat Sarhadi, Mazhar Shahzad Khan, Ali Ahmed Qamar, Dr Aziz Faisal, Prof Habib Gohar, Prof Farah DeebaAbdul Qadir Taban, Irfan Khan, Irfan Jameel, Farkhanda Shamim, Nusrat Yab Khan, Shehbaz Chohan, Gul e Nazuk and Faqih Haider, in their verses, highlighted the sacrifices of the people for the establishment of an independent country.

The poets from other cities were Shahid Zaman (Kohat), Syeda Zarnain Masood (Karachi), Asenath Kanwal (Lahore), Khalid Naqash (Lahore), Nasir Ali Syed (Peshawar), Rabail Rani (Sargodha), Dr Shafiq Asif (Sargodha), Syed Saqib Imam Rizvi (Gujar Khan), Rahat Samar (Gujranwala), Naseer Zinda (Gujar Khan), Sadaqat Tahir (Muzaffarabad), Rana Saeed Doshi (Taxila), Shaukat Kamal Rana (Fateh Jang), Sardar Fakhr Khan (Fateh Jang), Malik Javed Akhtar (Taxila). ), Hashim Ali Khan (Attock), Bilal Shabbir Hadi (Chakwal), Hafeezullah Badal (Taxila), Andalib Rathore (Azad Kashmir), Hasan Zaheer Raja (Kahota), Malik Khalid Mahmood (Hasan Abdal) and Dr Mazhar Iqbal (Mandi Baha ud Din) who through their kalam projected the purpose of the separate homeland.

Hundreds of People from literary circles of twin cities participated in the mushaira.

