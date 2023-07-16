PAC organizes classical Mehfil-e-Mouseeqi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A classical Mehfil-e-Mouseeqi was organized under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) here on Sunday. Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Coordination Rawalpindi Syed Nuzrat Ali was the chief guest of the program.

Ghulam Abbas Farast enchanted the hearts of the audience by reciting the ghazals of Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Ahmed Faraz while Nadeem Riaz Khan rendered Raag Rageshri with great skill and got huge applause from the audience.

ADC Syed Nuzrat Ali while speaking on the occasion said that the identity of any nation was its civilization and culture and only those nations progressed that were connected to their culture.

The purpose of the cultural programme was to connect the past with the present and gain an understanding of one's identity, he said and added that its purpose was also to create the best society because the existence of cultural values and development creates warmth and balance in life.

Nuztrat further said that artists were considered as the messengers of peace around the world.

He added that there was no shortage of talent among Pakistani artists while artists trained by the Arts Council should continue to shine the name of Pakistan around the world.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Punjab was a land of beautiful cultural colours and its regional customs, traditions and cultural backgrounds were the crown of the society.

The colourful and diverse cultural beauty of various regions of Punjab including Saraiki Wasib, Pothohar region, East Punjab, Soan Valley, DG Khan, Cholistan, and Bahawalpur desert was a valuable asset for us.

Punjab Arts Council's role in highlighting the culture of Punjab, and providing wholesome entertainment to the citizens was exemplary.

A large number of people from different cities participated in classical Mehfil-e-mosque.