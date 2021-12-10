PAC organizes conference to celebrate birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab (RA)

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a conference on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Syeda Zainab (RA) under the auspices of the Markazi Imam Hussain Council here on Friday.

The conference was presided over by eminent scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council, while Syed Wajid Hussain Bukhari was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said after the tragedy of Karbala, a convoy of prisoners led by Hazrat Syeda Zainab (RA)and Hazrat Imam Zainul Abidin (RA) reached Damascus, adding, along the way, Bibi Pak delivered 936 speeches, while Bibi Pak's sermon at Yazid's court became the most extensive human rights document in human history.

While addressing on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Syed Wajid Ali Bukhari said there was a strange coincidence that the birthday of Syeda Zainab and the International day of human rights commence in the world on the "same day.

"Hazrat Syeda Zainab's Jihad is the greatest example of protection of human rights," he added.

Bukhari supported the demand that Jamadi-ul-Sani (February) be attributed to Hazrat Syeda Fatima Al-Zahra. Nighat Rizvi said the dream of unity of the Ummah could be materialized by the remembrance of Hazrat Panjtan Pak and these holy personalities.

She said role of Hazrat Syeda Zainab was a beacon for women all over the world.

At the end of the conference, prayers were offered for the stability of the country and for the complete eradication of Coronavirus.

Fateha was also recited for prominent politician Syed Iftikhar Ali Bukhari.

Later, a resolution was passed condemning the Sialkot tragedy by the Ulema-e-Mashaykhs and assuring the government of full cooperation for eradicating extremism and sectarianism.

The conference was also addressed by Agha Nayyar Abbas, M Kokab Iqbal Advocate, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Akhlaq Zaidi, Muhammad Rafiq Mughal, Chaudhry Sajjad Hussain, Azhar Qadri, Farrukh Jamal and others.