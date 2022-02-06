PAC organizes Essay writing, poster making, Kashmiri song competitions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, essay writing, poster making, Kashmiri song and speech competitions were organized under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said the purpose of these competitions was to make the young generation aware of the Indian atrocities taking place in occupied Kashmir.

He said that every child of Pakistan stood side by side with their Kashmiri brothers, adding each Pakistani would not shy away from any sacrifice for Kashmir.

Waqar said that the silence of international organizations on the Kashmir issue was regrettable.

Abrar Ahmad Khan, Divisional President, All Pakistan Private school Management Association, on the occasion, said that today the whole nation was united for the voice of Kashmiris, and the day is not far when they will get their right to self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad and Abrar Ahmad Khan distributed prizes among the children.