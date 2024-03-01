PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Bazm-Ahl-e-Qalam Pakistan, here on Friday organized an event in the honor of renowned poet Hassan Abbas Raza. The event was presided over by the distinguished poet Iftikhar Arif, while Sahibzada Abdul Waheed had the privilege of reciting the Holy Quran. Professor Shahid Jameel Minhas presented “Hadiya Naat” while Dr. Fakhira Noreen and Ali Asghar Samar performed the organizing duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Arif gave a detailed briefing about the poetry and personality of Hasan Abbas Raza. He said that Hassan Abbas was the author of various books and wrote many poems, adding he delivered the message of love through his poetry.

On this occasion, Hasan Abbas Raza delivered his speech and on the request of the audience, he presented his well-known ghazal "Awargi mein Had Say Guzar Jana Chahiaya'' and received huge applause from the audience.

Ahmed Farhad, Dr. BB Amina and Dr. Humira Ashfaq expressed their views and said that Hassan had made his place in the literary world, adding Hassan was a friendly, smiling, polite and loving poet. They said that Hassan’s unique style in poetry would always keep him alive in the world of knowledge and literature. A large number of poets and youth from other cities besides Rawalpindi Islamabad participated in the event.