PAC organizes Mehfil Qirat & Naat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council organised a Mehfil Qirat e Naat to say goodbye to the Holy month of Ramzan.

According to the PAC spokesman, many children from colleges, universities and seminaries of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the ceremony.

The special guest of the function was the Director of Arts Council, Dr Waqar Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqar Ahmed said that the blessings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) are innumerable; wherever the name of the Prophet is, the benefits of Allah have become numerous.

"We should thank Allah that He created us in the ummah of His Beloved Prophet(SAW).

In today's gathering, the lovers of the Prophet(SAW) have proved that our life is incomplete without love for the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH); without the love of the Prophet, the Muslims are at a loss.

He added that Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to succeed in this world and the hereafter.

While addressing the ceremony, Assistant Director of programs Muhammad Suleman said that whoever follows Allah and the Prophet(PBUH) touched the heights of fame and glory.

"Attachment with Quran and Sunnah is a sign of happiness, which never lets hearts die", he added.

An Iftar was also arranged for all the participants at the end of the ceremony.