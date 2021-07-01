UrduPoint.com
PAC Organizes Musical Tribute For Veteran Singer Naeem Babloo

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PAC organizes musical tribute for veteran singer Naeem Babloo

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Scintillating performance of acclaimed singer, Shabnam Majeed, during musical tribute to veteran singer Naeem-ul-Hassan Babloo won the hearts of audience at Punjab Arts Council on late Wednesday night.

She sang beautiful numbers of urdu and Punjabi besides ghazals and Allama Iqbal's kalam in over two hours show.

Shabnum began with her famous song "Dil Cheeze ha KIA Jana, yeah dil bhi tumhara ha' followed by 'La phir aik baar wohe bada o jam saqi', 'Tun ha chand and main hoon chand raat zara nazrain tu mila', 'Sun wanjhli di mithri taan vey', main taan ho ho gae qurab vey', 'Niyat i-Shouk bhar na jaey kaheen', 'tu bhi dil sy utr na jaey kaheen', 'main tey mera dilbar jani', 'dila thehr ja yaar da nazara lain dey' and 'Lal meri rukh patiot etc.

Earlier, she paid homage to late Naeem-ul-Hassan Baloo saying that he would always live with us all through his music.

Shabnam said that the late singer was a fine artist who always sang by putting heart and soul into his numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council, Tahir Chaudhary, paid rich tribute to Mr Babloo and announced to organize a big show in memorial of the singer soon.

He told the audience that music class of the council has been named after Naeem Babloo.

Programme Officer, Zahid Iqbal and Shamim Ansari conducted the event and prayed for the high pedestal of the singer in Jannah.

Several local singers also sang including Fayyaz Bokhari, Shamim Ansari, Farrah Kahn, Urooj Khan, Imran Mughal, Bilal Abbas, Yasir Haideri, Noshi Bhatti and others.

Naeem Babloo siblings, Saleem Khan Baloch, Ahsan Khan and his sons Ali Khan and Afraz also attended the tribute.

