PAC organizes Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :In collaboration with Bazm e Nusrat, the Punjab Council of the arts organised a Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira to mark the Holy month of Ramzan.

Mr Iftikhar Arif presided over the poetry recital, while Dr Ehsan Akbar and Prof. Jalil Aali participated as the guest of honour.

While addressing the ceremony, Iftikhar Arif said that Naat recitation was also a form of worship. The remembrance of the Prophet(SAW) will continue till the Day of Resurrection because our Prophet (SAW) is the last messenger of Allah.

Dr Ehsan Akbar said that the Prophet (SAW) explained the ways of living by which we can be successful in this life and hereafter.

The Naats written today also mentioned the condition of the Ummah of Muhammad (SAW) and Aswa Rasool. The aspects of preaching were also being organised so that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad(SAW) may be spread in our society.

Prof. Jalil Aali said that all the poets paid homage to the Holy Prophet (SAW) and described his attributes through their words were commendable. The state of Madinah was a symbol of justice and equality.

He always insisted on the rights of worshipers and proved to be a practical example. To eliminate class injustices in society, he added that it was necessary to follow the principles of the state of Madinah. Naseem Sehar, Hassan Abbas Raza, Qayyum Tahir, Ziauddin Naeem, Dr Farhat Abbas, Manzar Naqvi, Rahat Sarhadi, Nusrat Mahmood, Ahmed Farid, Zashazad Azhar, Junaid Naseem Bhatti, Saeed Akhtar Raja, Akbar Niazi, Mubashir Saleem and other poets presented Naatia Kalam in the honour of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Many people belonging to the literary circle participated in the Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira while President Bazm Nusrat, Dr Anjum Al-Sahar Sadaf and Mehboob Zafar performed the duties of the host.