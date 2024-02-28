PAC organizes painting competition

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized the painting competition 2024 at Rawalpindi Arts Council connected with the ongoing competitions across Punjab on the instructions of Director General PAC Syed Bilal Haider

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized the painting competition 2024 at Rawalpindi Arts Council connected with the ongoing competitions across Punjab on the instructions of Director General PAC Syed Bilal Haider.

Dozens of male and female students aged 16 to 35 years participated in the competition from twin cities.

Topics like early marriage, small families, prosperous Pakistan, poverty, civilization and culture of Punjab and natural beauty of the country were kept in district-level competitions.

The students of Rawalpindi Women's University, National College of Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women's University, Rawalpindi Medical University, National University of Medical Sciences, Viqar-Un-Nisa University, government and private schools and colleges participated in the competition.

Assistant Commissioner Coordination Shabana Nazir was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that like poetry, painting was also a result of human feelings and added that

painting was also a pictorial language that had been spoken in all ages.

AC also lauded the Arts Council for organizing the painting competition.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that painting was the oldest art in the world and has a very high place in history.

He said, “It not only reflects the cultural, social and religious conditions but it can also accurately predict the impact of economic fluctuations.”

He said that painting also played an important role in evaluating the civilization of nations.