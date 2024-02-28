PAC Organizes Painting Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized the painting competition 2024 at Rawalpindi Arts Council connected with the ongoing competitions across Punjab on the instructions of Director General PAC Syed Bilal Haider
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized the painting competition 2024 at Rawalpindi Arts Council connected with the ongoing competitions across Punjab on the instructions of Director General PAC Syed Bilal Haider.
Dozens of male and female students aged 16 to 35 years participated in the competition from twin cities.
Topics like early marriage, small families, prosperous Pakistan, poverty, civilization and culture of Punjab and natural beauty of the country were kept in district-level competitions.
The students of Rawalpindi Women's University, National College of Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women's University, Rawalpindi Medical University, National University of Medical Sciences, Viqar-Un-Nisa University, government and private schools and colleges participated in the competition.
Assistant Commissioner Coordination Shabana Nazir was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that like poetry, painting was also a result of human feelings and added that
painting was also a pictorial language that had been spoken in all ages.
AC also lauded the Arts Council for organizing the painting competition.
Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that painting was the oldest art in the world and has a very high place in history.
He said, “It not only reflects the cultural, social and religious conditions but it can also accurately predict the impact of economic fluctuations.”
He said that painting also played an important role in evaluating the civilization of nations.
Recent Stories
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs
SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SME ..
Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, bonded labour of women, girls i ..
CM Maryam surprises patients with Mayo Hospital visit
Students, faculty urged to learn latest trends in developing digital economy
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative
Multan Sultans arrive in Karachi for PSL 9 matches
Qureshi moves IHC against his conviction
LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused in Rana Sanaullah house attack case
Newly elected MPA vows to serve people with full attention
Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs4 minutes ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SMEs”4 minutes ago
-
Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, bonded labour of women, girls in Pakistan held5 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam surprises patients with Mayo Hospital visit5 minutes ago
-
Students, faculty urged to learn latest trends in developing digital economy5 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah presents letter of ..5 minutes ago
-
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative11 minutes ago
-
Qureshi moves IHC against his conviction5 minutes ago
-
LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused in Rana Sanaullah house attack case5 minutes ago
-
Newly elected MPA vows to serve people with full attention5 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala 202427 minutes ago
-
British delegation visiting Pakistan to bolster bilateral trade27 minutes ago