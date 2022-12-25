UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a photo exhibition titled 'Quaid-e-Azam Kay Shab o Rooz' was organized at Punjab Arts Council here on Sunday.

Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kayani was the chief guest of the exhibition.

Addressing the participants, Amir Kayani said that Quaid-e-Azam fought for the Muslims based on the two-nation theory.

"Under the leadership of the father of the nation, Pakistan emerged as an independent state in the 20th century, adding by following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam, the nation can overcome the problems of the present day.

" Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that to achieve progress, the leader's principles of unity, faith and discipline must be followed. Portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and rare photographs of his lifelong journey were displayed in the exhibition. At the end of the ceremony, the birthday cake of Quaid-e-Azam was also cut.

Meanwhile, a large number of citizens participated in the photo exhibition.

