PAC organizes photographic exhibition to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity day'

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) on Saturday organized a photographic exhibition based on the Indian atrocities on innocent people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to mark Kashmir solidarity day.

The special guest of the inaugural ceremony was Secretary Information All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Pakistan Chapter Imtiaz Wani.

While addressing the participants of the exhibition, he said that the freedom of Kashmir guaranteed world peace.

"Without the freedom of occupied Kashmir, the dream of world peace can never be fulfilled," Wani said that the Kashmir dispute was not a power struggle but the issue of freeing Kashmir from the illegal occupation of India.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the entire nation of Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris while Indian oppression could not suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris.

He added that each Kashmiri loved Pakistan, and the people of Pakistan reciprocated its moral, diplomatic, and political commitment to the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The government of Pakistan would continue to raise its effective voice against Indian aggression and oppression of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, a solidarity walk was organized from Murree Road to the Arts Council, where many students, including civil society, participated.

Tableaus, speeches and Kashmiri song competitions were organized in collaboration with the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Eagle Public school won first position, Aims School System second, Al Farooq Public School third, while Green Valley School won fourth position in tableau competitions.

Masooma, Tahnia Abid, Sahar Fatima and Sair bagged the first, second, third and fourth positions in the speech competitions.

In the Kashmiri song competitions, Mobeena came first, Shayan came second, Ayesha came third, and Iman Fatima came fourth. A large number of schools and students from neighbouring cities participated in the competitions.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta inaugurated the Photo exhibition at Arts Council Murree.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was to pay tribute to the innumerable sacrifices of Kashmiris in the freedom struggle.

He urged the international community to play its role in ending brutality by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and added that United Nations had failed to resolve the issue of innocent Kashmiris.