UrduPoint.com

PAC Organizes Photographic Exhibition To Mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PAC organizes photographic exhibition to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity day'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) on Saturday organized a photographic exhibition based on the Indian atrocities on innocent people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to mark Kashmir solidarity day.

The special guest of the inaugural ceremony was Secretary Information All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Pakistan Chapter Imtiaz Wani.

While addressing the participants of the exhibition, he said that the freedom of Kashmir guaranteed world peace.

"Without the freedom of occupied Kashmir, the dream of world peace can never be fulfilled," Wani said that the Kashmir dispute was not a power struggle but the issue of freeing Kashmir from the illegal occupation of India.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the entire nation of Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris while Indian oppression could not suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris.

He added that each Kashmiri loved Pakistan, and the people of Pakistan reciprocated its moral, diplomatic, and political commitment to the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The government of Pakistan would continue to raise its effective voice against Indian aggression and oppression of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, a solidarity walk was organized from Murree Road to the Arts Council, where many students, including civil society, participated.

Tableaus, speeches and Kashmiri song competitions were organized in collaboration with the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Eagle Public school won first position, Aims School System second, Al Farooq Public School third, while Green Valley School won fourth position in tableau competitions.

Masooma, Tahnia Abid, Sahar Fatima and Sair bagged the first, second, third and fourth positions in the speech competitions.

In the Kashmiri song competitions, Mobeena came first, Shayan came second, Ayesha came third, and Iman Fatima came fourth. A large number of schools and students from neighbouring cities participated in the competitions.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta inaugurated the Photo exhibition at Arts Council Murree.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was to pay tribute to the innumerable sacrifices of Kashmiris in the freedom struggle.

He urged the international community to play its role in ending brutality by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and added that United Nations had failed to resolve the issue of innocent Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Punjab Murree Civil Society Road Jammu Rawalpindi Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

1 hour ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

2 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

2 hours ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.