PAC Organizes Poetry Recital In Memory Of Famous Poet Baqi Siddiqui

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Punjab Arts Council(PAC), in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahbab Qalam Pakistan, on Monday, organized a poetry recital on the 50th death anniversary of famous Urdu, Punjabi and Pothohari poet Baqi Siddiqui

The event was presided over by renowned poet and writer Prof Jamil Yousaf while Dr Farhat Abbas and Prof. Irfan Jameel graced the occasion as special guests.

Famous poets of Rawalpindi Islamabad Prof Irfan Jameel, Anjum Haliq, Ali Asghar Samar Khurram Khaliq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahangir Imran, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Nasir Ali Nasiri, Anwar Hashmi Chanda Khairy, Sajjad Shah, Mohammad Naeem Javed, Gul Nazak, Prof. Khalil Rahman, Nusrat Yab, Mohammad Muzammil Abbas Shajar, Khawar Leghari, Sultan Harfi, Naveed Aslam Kahut, Abdul Razzaq Sehar and others participated in poetry recital and paid rich tributes to the famous journalist, feature writer and vocalist Baqi Siddique.

