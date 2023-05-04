RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Punjab College of Commerce Rawalpindi, here on Thursday organized a literary reference titled " Ustad Dama Ka Sareer Nama".

The reference was jointly presided over by Jalil Aali and Prof Dr Maqsood Jaffari while Dr Shazia Akbar performed the duties of host in the reference.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalil Aali said that as long as Punjabi literature will live, the name of Ustad Daman will also live.

He said that Ustad Daman was the king of the stage and his poetry was fluid. Ustad Daman was a great poet and Qalandar in the true sense and expressed his love for the Punjabi language through poetry in the Punjabi language, he added.

Dr Maqsood Jafari, a famous writer, said that Ustad Daman experimented with all kinds of political, romantic and funny poems. In his poems, there was always a glimpse of love for the country, he said adding that Ustad Daman always raised the slogan of philanthropy in his poetry.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Ustad Daman's poetry was rich in realism and naturalism and was a good reflection of human life.

Qayum Tahir, Prof Dr Ravish Nadeem and other writers also highlighted various aspects of Ustad Daman'slife and poetry.

A large number of people from twin cities attended the event.