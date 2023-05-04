UrduPoint.com

PAC Organizes Ustad Daman's Literary Reference

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PAC organizes Ustad Daman's literary reference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Punjab College of Commerce Rawalpindi, here on Thursday organized a literary reference titled " Ustad Dama Ka Sareer Nama".

The reference was jointly presided over by Jalil Aali and Prof Dr Maqsood Jaffari while Dr Shazia Akbar performed the duties of host in the reference.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalil Aali said that as long as Punjabi literature will live, the name of Ustad Daman will also live.

He said that Ustad Daman was the king of the stage and his poetry was fluid. Ustad Daman was a great poet and Qalandar in the true sense and expressed his love for the Punjabi language through poetry in the Punjabi language, he added.

Dr Maqsood Jafari, a famous writer, said that Ustad Daman experimented with all kinds of political, romantic and funny poems. In his poems, there was always a glimpse of love for the country, he said adding that Ustad Daman always raised the slogan of philanthropy in his poetry.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Ustad Daman's poetry was rich in realism and naturalism and was a good reflection of human life.

Qayum Tahir, Prof Dr Ravish Nadeem and other writers also highlighted various aspects of Ustad Daman'slife and poetry.

A large number of people from twin cities attended the event.

Related Topics

Punjab Daman Rawalpindi Commerce Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.