PAC Organizes Various 'Winter Workshops'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Following its traditional activities, the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized various workshops during the winter season aimed at training young individuals in different fields of arts and skills.

According to the information, the workshops featured renowned instructors, including Calligraphy by Usman Mirza, Painting Exhibition by Khurram Shahbaz Babri, Drawing by Muhammad Younas Roomi, Spoken English by Abbas Akhtar Awan, cooking by Aswa Amin, and Graphic Designing by Muhammad Arsalan Ali. More than 300 students participated in these workshops. The certificate distribution ceremony was organized by the PAC in which Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Hussain said that the PAC was playing a vital role in the promotion of art and culture through its relentless efforts.

"The institution is not only committed to preserving and promoting fine arts but also organizes various cultural and training activities to nurture creative talents within society", he said.

He said that PAC regularly arranges workshops, seminars, exhibitions, theater performances, and poetry recitals to provide young individuals with opportunities to express their creativity. He further said that PAC was also taking significant steps to showcase Pakistani culture on both national and international platforms.

Assistant Director PAC, Muhammad Suleman emphasized that the efforts by PAC not only contributed to the promotion of arts but also strengthen social harmony and cultural diversity. The council's recently organized workshops and exhibitions have received overwhelming appreciation from the public.

He urged the general public and art enthusiasts to actively participate in the activities of the PAC and become part of this mission.

