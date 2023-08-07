RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Monday organized a painting exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan" in connection with independence day celebrations.

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmad Hassan Ranjha was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition. Addressing the participants, Ranjha said that Punjab was a talismanic region of culture and traditions.

"Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with attractive natural landscapes, beautiful valleys, historical heritage and fascinating cultural tradition." He said that the land of five rivers was rich in heritage, natural scenery, tourism to religious places, historical places and buildings, culture, fairs, festivals, beautiful traditions, rare wildlife and flowers.

Naheed Manzoor while speaking on the occasion said that the Arts Council had kept the tradition alive for promoting new talent.

Artists trained by the Arts Council have made Pakistan famous all over the world.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that everything between the earth and the sky was created by Allah while the artists captured the beautiful views of nature in colours.

"Colors do not need a language, they speak their own language."The paintings of Khurram Shahbaz Babri, Muhammad Younis Rumi, Shaista Haider Baloch, Wajiha Raja, Maryam Ghori, Tabinda Batul and Fatima Farjad were exhibited in the exhibition.

Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to the painters at the end of the ceremony while a large number of people participated in the exhibition.