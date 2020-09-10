PAC panel meeting cancelled due to absence of Secretary Power Division

The Sub-Committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday cancelled its meeting, expressing displeasure over the absence of Secretary Power Division

Convener of the Committee� Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA said that the committee would write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Power and Secretary Establishment in this regard.

He said that Secretary has not informed the committee on time and sent a message on 10 a.m. today, adding that he should have informed the committee well in time, if he was unable to attend the meeting.