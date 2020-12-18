ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday recommended an inquiry into the Federal Investigation Agency's welfare funds regarding collection of Rs 50 extra during inductions through NTS.

The committee directed to submit inquiry report within a month.

The committee meeting held here chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanveer Hussain at the Parliament house.

The committee discussed the agenda items including confirmation of actionable points of previous meetings held on 18h and 19th November, examination of Audit paras of Ministry of interior, lmmigration & Passport and Federal lnvestigation Agency (FlA) for the year 20l9-20.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, senior officials of Ministry of Interior and FIA.