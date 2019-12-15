UrduPoint.com
PAC Recovers Rs. 20.14 Billion By June 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

PAC recovers Rs. 20.14 billion by June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The highest parliamentary oversight forum to evaluate the financial performance of the state machinery, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recovered Rs. 20.14 billion up to June 30th of the current year.

According to the exclusive details available, the Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) presented 1752 paras to the public accounts committee for discussion and subsequent settlements.

The PAC conducted 101 meetings by June 30th and after brain storming in a jam packed sessions, has recovered a huge amount of money from different ministries and intuitions of the country.

Public Accounts Committee also referred paras to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation after ruling a corruption or financial embezzlements on different counts in different ministries.

Besides National Accountability (NAB), Public Accounts Committee also referred two paras to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation of misappropriation of public money.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also settled 798 audit paras either on the recommendations of the officials from the audit department or after receiving satisfactory replies from the concerned secretary of the concerned ministry.

The committee also settled 86 grants of different ministries on the recommendation of either the audit officials or the concerned Principle Accounting Officer (PAO).

Upon unsatisfactory response from the relevant ministries, the Public Account Committee (PAC) also returned 833 paras to the ministries to settle them at Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level and later put up them before the main committee for final approval of settlement.

On November 28, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) elected Rana Tanvir Hussain as new chairman after the resignation of Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA), Mian Shahbaz Sharif from the position.

PAC has 29 members out of which 23 are member national assembly (MNA), 6 are Senators whereas 11 members belong to ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 6 members belong to Pakistan Muslim League (N), 5 members belong to Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), 1 is from Baluchistan National Party (BNP), 1 is from Muttahida Qaumi Moment (MQM) , 1 is from Pakistan Muslim League (Q), 2 are from Jamiat-e-Ulma islam (F) and 2 members are independent.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has 16 sub-committees and one sub-committee on monitoring and implementation or previous PAC directives.

