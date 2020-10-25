UrduPoint.com
PAC Recovers Rs 25 Billion During His Chairmanship, Says MPA Yawar Bukhari

Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that Rs 25 billion have been recovered by the committee during his chairmanship which is a record.

During his visit to Attock, accompnied by DC Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Zarmina Wazir, Chief Officer TMA Malik Abid Hussain, he said the PTI govt was taking the country towards prosperity and development and soon we will be out of the crises, he added.

He said, Sahulat Bazars have been set up at tehsil level across the Punjab where Wheat flour and sugar are being sold at subsidised rates.

Yawar Bukhari also inaugurated the polio campaign.

He said it was our national obligation to make this campaign a success as this is the only way to get rid of this disease.

He said, immunisation of kids with oral polio vaccine was necessary to keep them safe from life long crippling.

Bukhari called upon the religious scholars to use their influence to remove misconceptions about the anti polio drops.

He also stressed the parents for not believing in misconceptions about the polio drops as the vaccine was completely safe.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz Awan while giving briefing about the polio campaign said that this campaign will remain continue from 26th Oct to 30th Oct during which 296662 children will be administered polio drops in the district.

He said for the purpose 1160 teams have been constituted.

These teams will go door to door to administer polio drops to the children up to the age of five years.

Dr Sohail said that this facility would also be available in all the hospitals, health centers, at bus stops, railway stations and all the entry and exit points of the district.

