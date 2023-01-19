PAC resents non-submission of DAC by Culture Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned of the National Heritage and Culture Division to conduct a fresh and proper Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) to submit its report in the next coming meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, Member National Assembly Noor Alam Khan apprised the committee that the National Heritage and Culture Division had not carried out the DAC for the last two years. "It is imperative for every department to conduct fresh and revised DAC and also present its report to the committee," he added.

The committee had shown displeasure over the non-submission of report of the new DAC before it and directed the National Assembly authorities to write a displeasure note to the former NH&CD Secretary for not carrying out DAC during the 2020-21 years.

Noor Alam Khan also directed the authorities to write a letter to the Ministry of Interior, Narcotics Control Division, National Heritage and Culture Division and others to submit the DAC in the next coming meetings.

He directed the National Heritage and Culture Division to conduct the DAC every month to ensure transparency in the system. The committee informed that some officials of Grade 17 were working in Grade 19 on a deputation basis and urged the individuals to discourage and abolish the practice from the institutions.

Meanwhile, the chairman said the authorities of Islamabad Club should change their policy regarding dress code and serve the people in traditional dress at its cafeteria and mess. The matter was raised by MNA Rohale Asghar during the meeting.

The PAC meeting was attended by MNA Nuzhat Pathan, MNA Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Nawab Sher, MNA Wajiha Qamar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.