PAC Reviews Audit Report Of Ministry Of Interior For Year 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday reviewed audit report pertaining to Ministry of Interior for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday reviewed audit report pertaining to Ministry of Interior for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Senator Talha Mahmood, Senator Sherry Rehman, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Hina Rabbani Khar, Noor Alam Khan, Munza Hassan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and officials of relevant government agencies.

Chairman PAC said that letters of appreciation would be written to the institutions which do Departmental Accounts Committees (DAC) regularly and those who do not do so would be summoned and questioned.

The committee adjourned consideration of audit objections due to absence of concerned authorities. Briefing on the cases referred to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by PAC, the Additional Director General FIA explained the aims and objectives and scope of the establishment of the agency.

He said that total 137 cases were referred from and action was taken against 1200 persons, adding that Rs. One billion and 70 crore was recovered in this regard. Arrests have been made in some cases and investigations were underway in others, the committee informed.

The PAC chairman expressed satisfaction over the FIA's progress.

