PAC reviews audit report of NHA for year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday reviewed audit report of National Highway Authority, Ministry of Communications for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held at Parliament House in the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee examined ten highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein and paras recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

The senior official of Ministry informed the committee that electronic toll system was abolished due to its inefficient service delivery.

There were also power supply issues due to which revue generation faced decline.

Now, the revenues had increased convincingly after avoiding the use toll system based on electricity.

The committee directed the ministry to submit a report in this regard within a month.

The committee also discussed Kala Shah Kaku toll plaza and recommended to fix the issue to reduce problems being faced by the motorists.

Chairman of the committee recommended that more toll-booth should be established at Kala Shah Kaku toll plaza.