PAC seeks briefing from ex chief justice on dams funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday sought briefing from the former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on the funds collected for the construction of dams in Pakistan. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting.

The audit officials informed the meeting that the registrar Supreme Court had refused to provide details of the funds collected for the construction of dams.

Noor Alam Khan categorically stated that the registrar Supreme Court was under the constitutional obligation to provide relevant record to the audit department.

He directed to write a letter to the establishment division about the conduct of the registrar Supreme Court and another letter to registrar explaining relevant clauses of the Constitution defining functions, powers and scope of PAC.

Member PAC Birjees Tahir reminded the chairman that former Chief Justice was asked to appear before the PAC twice in the past but he did not come.

Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that Mian Saqib Nisar was no more a chief justice and thus have no immunity in this regard.

"I will not misuse this forum for personal gains, we are here to work for the betterment of the country" said the Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan.