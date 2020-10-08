PAC seeks detail report on Pak Post-HBL strategic alliance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ):Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed Audit official and Ministry of Communications as well to submit a detail report about Pakistan Post- Habib Bank Limited (HBL) strategic alliance for digital platform within 15 days.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The members of the committee including MNA Muhammad Amir Dogar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Semee Ezdi, MNA Noor Alam Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar and Syed Hussain Tariq were also present on the occasion.

The senior officials of Ministry of Communications and Postal Services briefed the committee about Pakistan Post -HBL strategic alliance of digital platform for Pakistan Post Office Department.

Member of the committee,�Noor Alam Khan said that accountability should be across the board, adding that NAB should provide details to the committee regarding inquiries underway.

Pakistan Post in a written reply informed the committee that more than 40 recommendations were made by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) out of which 13 related to Pakistan Post.

In order to ensure FATF-driven compliance which was made mandatory for all the financial institutions, Pakistan Post was faced with a huge challenge to make its agency financial services, rules and procedures in compliant to AML/CFT ruling/ regulations. Pakistan Post is executing all its agency financial services without a proficient and standardized digital platform.

Pakistan Post further added that it was mandatory for the department to immediately seek any agency alliance where agency financial services could revamp and reengineered as digitized financial services (DFS).

The committee also discussed the report regarding Grand Hyatt Hotel, Islamabad. The committee directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) and developer of Grand Hyatt Hotel, Islamabad to resolve the matters in coordination and submit a report to the committee in light of the Supreme Court decision.