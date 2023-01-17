(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday directed the Narcotics Control Division to submit a complete overall report on irregularities found under its departments in the next meeting scheduled on January 25 particularly the registration of bogus drug cases against politicians and others individuals.

The meeting was chaired by MNA Noor Alam Khan, who queried the authority concerned on the procedures and rules followed by the Narcotics Control departments during the registration of such cases.

The authorities told the committee that there was a need of sometime to compile a comprehensive report for a briefing over the matter.

The chairman of the committee directed the authorities concerned to appear after full preparation in the next meeting to be held in the coming week and no excuses would be entertained.

He mentioned that nobody was above the law but fake cases of heroin should not be registered against anyone for political victimization.

Noor Alam Khan strictly urged that this practice should be abolished from Narcotics Control Division on a permanent basis to ensure transparency in its investigation processes.

He further said the previous government had registered a heroin case against Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah through Narcotics Control Division during its regime.

"It is embarrassing to see in the video that officials of Narcotics Control have asked for money from people at Islamabad International Airport which defamed the country," he added.

The PAC chair asked the authorities concerned that whether they had taken stern action against the perpetrators or not.

The matter of fake cases against politicians had been raised by MNAs Sheikh Rohale Asghar and Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir during the PAC meeting.

Secretary, Narcotics Control Division, Humaira Ahmed informed the committee that the officials were registering the cases against individuals while acting on information. "Narcotics Control is taking guidelines from its Federal Minister to conduct and ensure investigation process in a transparent manner," she said.

MNA Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed said the Narcotics Control Division should review its rules, assuring that PAC would facilitate them in the legislation.

The PAC meeting was attended by MNA Nuzhat Pathan, MNA Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (via video link), Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.