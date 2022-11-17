PAC seeks record of people performed hajj on government expense

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed Ministry of religious affairs to furnish record of those who performed hajj on government expense along with the list of "Khuddam" sent to Saudia Abrabia for the assistance of Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed Ministry of religious affairs to furnish record of those who performed hajj on government expense along with the list of "Khuddam" sent to Saudia Abrabia for the assistance of Pakistani pilgrims.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan reprimanded staff of PAC secretariat for not providing the reports to the members of committee.

Secretary ministry of religious affairs responding to the quarry of chairman submitted that the relevant record was furnished to the PAC secretariat by September 30th and informed the meeting that 664 "khuddam" were sent to Saudi Arabia during 2017 to 2000.

Secretary informed the committee that these Khuddam were sent on government's expense and not single penny was charged to them for their services.

Chairman PAC however was not satisfied with the submission and directed to furnish fresh record of khuddam with the Names and connections with influential.

"Pakistan is a poor country and everybody is plundering without fear" chairman remarked while seeking the record of those who performed hajj on government's expense along with expense incurred on sending one "Khadim" to SA.

Secretary informed the committee that Nawab of Bahawalpur had five properties in Makkah and one property in Madina and from 1906 to 1966 these properties were being managed through local mangers.

A grandson of one of the manger had won a claim on one and half property but no one had filed an appeal in Saudi Arabia against the false claim.

The Pakistani embassy had taken control of three properties whereas two properties were demolished during expansion of Harram, told the secretary adding that the government had bought shares from the compensation of demolished properties.

Secretary informed the committee that 69 million Saudi Rial still exist in the accounts of Saudi Endowment fund which belongs to Pakistan.

He said government wishes to buy its own buildings in Saudi Arabia but because no foreign national is eligible to buy property in KSA therefore the government is helpless, however a decision making at a highest level is required to bring back the money which belongs to Pakistan or buy properties.